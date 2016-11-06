Nov 7 Australian shares are expected to dive for a fifth straight session on Monday as tension heightens a day before the much anticipated U.S. Presidential elections. The local share price index futures slipped 0.6 percent, a 56.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.9 percent lower on Friday, the lowest since the end of June. Earnings results from Westpac Banking Corp may determine the course of financials. Australia's second-biggest bank by market value reported a flat annual profit and lowered its return on equity target amid a challenging environment of lower interest rates and higher funding costs. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 6,706.18 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru)