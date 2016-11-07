Nov 8 Australian shares are expected to extend gains into a second consecutive session, as Wall Street looks brighter ahead of the U.S. presidential elections. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 13 points, to 5,253, a 2.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose as much as 1 percent on Monday, its biggest percentage gain in a month. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally to 0.3 pct, or 23.06 points, at 6,894.35 at 0905 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)