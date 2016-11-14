Nov 15 Australian shares are expected to open steady on Tuesday, with mining stocks set to climb on hopes of rising infrastructure spending in China and the United States underpinning copper and iron ore prices. Local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, or 6 points, to 5,345, a 0.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 2108 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Roche)