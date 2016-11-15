Nov 16 - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday after a positive lead from Wall Street, with oil prices having risen 6 percent during trading. Oil prices surged on renewed expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to reduce a global supply glut. Local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, or 28 points, to 5,352, a 25.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.37 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose marginally at 2108 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)