Nov 17 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday, with a strong U.S. dollar continuing to pressure the basic materials sector and easing oil prices weighing on energy stocks. The dollar climbed to a near 14-year high against a basket of currencies, while oil prices eased overnight as the market gave more weight to a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude inventory. The main index which rose marginally in early trade on Wednesday closed flat following weak wage growth data. Investors will be looking out for the October jobs data due later in the day. Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 13 points, to 5,307, a 20.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 2115 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Roche)