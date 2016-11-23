Nov 24 Australian shares look set to take a breather and open flat on Thursday, after being taken to month-highs in a two-day rally driven by the resources sector. The S&P 500 nudged lower on Wednesday afternoon, hurt by declines in Eli Lilly and other healthcare shares, while the Dow edged higher along with industrial stocks in light trading ahead of a U.S. holiday. The Dow hit a record intraday high for the third straight day earlier in the session, and was on track to close at an all-time high. Australian share price index futures were flat at 5,498, a 13.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.3 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)