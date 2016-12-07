Dec 8 Australian shares are poised to open higher for a third straight session on Thursday, tailing a winning streak on Wall Street, with financials and materials expected to dominate the gains. The local share price index future was 0.9 percent, or 49 points, higher at 5,530, a 51.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was up nearly 1 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark index was up 0.2 percent, or 14.29 points, to 6,904.06 at 2103 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)