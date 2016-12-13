Dec 14 Australian shares are set to rebound from the previous session's losses on Wednesday, shadowing Wall Street, which extended its record rally. Local share price futures were 0.4 percent, or 24 points, higher at 5,574, a 29-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark finished down 0.3 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 2102 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)