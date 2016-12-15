Dec 16 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks, as investors took the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook as a sign of confidence in the world's largest economy. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percent on Thursday and said it sees three rate hikes in 2017 instead of the two foreseen in September, citing an improving labor market and evidence of faster inflation . The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,495. The Australian benchmark index ended 0.8 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 16.95 points, to 6,765.57 at 2116 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)