UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 16 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks, as investors took the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook as a sign of confidence in the world's largest economy. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percent on Thursday and said it sees three rate hikes in 2017 instead of the two foreseen in September, citing an improving labor market and evidence of faster inflation . The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,495. The Australian benchmark index ended 0.8 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 16.95 points, to 6,765.57 at 2116 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts