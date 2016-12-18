Dec 19 Australian share prices are seen edging lower on Monday, taking their cue from a weaker U.S. market on Friday and as the U.S. dollar hovering near 14-year highs is expected to keep basic materials prices under pressure. The local share market index futures contract fell 0.1 percent, or 4 points, to 5,489, a 43.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.1 percent lower in the previous session and lost 0.5 percent on the week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2 percent, or 14.29 points, at 6,774.53 at 2113 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double-click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)