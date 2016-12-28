UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Dec 29 Australian shares are expected to slide on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,631 points, a 54-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.088 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts