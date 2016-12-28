Dec 29 Australian shares are expected to slide on Thursday, tracking losses on Wall Street. The local share price index futures fell 0.3 percent to 5,631 points, a 54-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 1 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.088 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)