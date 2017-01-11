Jan 12 Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday as a rebound in oil prices could encourage investors to buy despite a choppy trade in U.S. equities after a speech by President-elect Donald Trump. Oil prices rose on Wednesday by the most in over a month, boosted by a weak dollar after Trump's speech and on news that Saudi Arabia cut crude exports to Asia. Drug stocks led losses on Wall Street after Trump criticised pharmaceutical companies for charging high prices for drugs. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5746, a 25.5 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade dragged by telecommunication stocks. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)