Jan 18 Australian shares are expected to fall on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street, where financials and healthcare stocks saw losses after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments on the strength of U.S. dollar and drug pricing. However, gold stocks are expected to gain as gold prices rose on a weaker U.S. dollar. The dollar fell after Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the strength of the currency was making the U.S. companies less competitive. In another interview, Trump told the Washington Post that he would target companies over drug pricing and would replace Obamacare with a plan that would envisage "insurance for everybody". The local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to 5,642, a 57.42-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.9 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7,064.26 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)