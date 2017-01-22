Jan 23 Australian shares are expected to rise on Monday, with oil and gas stocks set to bounce after ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries applauded a strong start to output cuts. At their first meeting on oil deal compliance on Sunday, energy ministers said producers had made a good start in curbing their oil output under the first such deal in more than a decade. Oil prices jumped over 2 percent on Friday, ahead of the meeting on expectations of positive comments from the world's top oil producers. Australian share price index futures rose 0.5 percent, a 26.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index fell 1.2 percent last week. A positive lead from Wall Street could also lend support to Aussie shares in their first trading session since the inauguration of U.S.President Donald Trump. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down 0.17 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Roche)