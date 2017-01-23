Jan 24 Australian shares are expected to rise on Tuesday, with commodity-related stocks likely to gain on a weaker U.S. dollar, despite negative leads from global markets. The dollar fell on Monday as investors spooked by Donald Trump's protectionist position shifted away from riskier assets, resulting in lower bond yields and higher gold and copper prices. Concerns about the early days of Trump's presidency, particularly a lack of clarity on his fiscal plans such as tax cuts, infrastructure spending and deregulation, have pushed investors to reassess what the new administration means for global trade. Overnight, MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was little changed. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was on track for its worst session of the year. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, a 26.972-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 0.8 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.17 percent, or 12.15 points, to 7,055.7 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)