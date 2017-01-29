Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.2 percent, or 14.84 points, lower at 7,119.42 at 2106 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)