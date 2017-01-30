Jan 31 Australian shares are poised to fall for a second session as global markets faltered over new U.S. immigration curbs, raising concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies on global trade and economy. The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to post their largest drop in more than three months overnight. The local share price index futures was down 0.1 percent, a 63.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.9 percent lower in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally, at 7,081.52 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Heneghan)