Feb 8 Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday with little inspiration from Wall Street amid weaker commodity prices. A focal point for investors will be miner Rio Tinto's full year results. The local share price index futures was up 0.1 percent, or 3 points, at 5,575, a 46.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1 percent up in the previous sesion. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.1 percent, or 10.09 points, lower at 7,056.96 at 2111 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)