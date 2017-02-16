UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 17 Australian shares to open slightly lower on Friday as falling iron ore and copper prices, coupled with a tepid performance from Wall Street on Thursday, are set to weigh in on shares. The local share price index futures fell 1 point to 5763 points, a 53.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.07 percent, or 4.57 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts