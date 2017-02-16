Feb 17 Australian shares to open slightly lower on Friday as falling iron ore and copper prices, coupled with a tepid performance from Wall Street on Thursday, are set to weigh in on shares. The local share price index futures fell 1 point to 5763 points, a 53.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.07 percent, or 4.57 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)