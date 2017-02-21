Feb 22 Australian shares are set to open sharply higher on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stocks that hit record highs on strong earnings reports. Gains on Wall Street were further aided by Philadelphia Fed's President, Patrick Harker, who said he would likely support a quarter point rate increase at the central bank's March 14-15 meeting if the economy improves further. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,770 or 31 points, a 22-point discount to the benchmark index close. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.07 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.16 percent or 11.02 points in early trade. Early losses were led by materials, with Fletcher Building slipping 3.3 percent, after it reported its half-year results. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)