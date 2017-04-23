April 24 Australian shares are expected to trade sideways on Monday, with investors skittish ahead of an announcement regarding "major" tax reforms by President Donald Trump on Wednesday. "We'll be having a big announcement on Wednesday having to do with tax reform. The process has begun long ago but the reform will begin on Wednesday," Trump said at the U.S. Treasury Department. The local share price index futures stood fast at 5838 points, a 16.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.06 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)