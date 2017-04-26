April 27 Australian shares are expected to trade sideways on Thursday, with investors uncertain over the feasibility of a proposed business tax cut in the United States. A proposal from the Trump administration sought to slash tax rates for businesses and on corporate profits repatriated from overseas, but offered no specifics on how it would be paid for without increasing the federal budget deficit. The local share price index futures fell a point to 5,897, a 15-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.68 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.12 percent in early trade. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)