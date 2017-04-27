April 28 Australian shares are seen falling slightly on Friday, with material stocks expected to suffer from lower commodity prices. The prices of oil, copper and gold all fell overnight. The local share price index futures fell 4 points to 5,905, a 16.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.16 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.14 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)