May 5 Australian shares are expected to edge lower at open on Friday, after U.S. markets closed flat and as weakness in commodity prices persisted. Local share price futures lost 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to hit 5,856 points, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark fell 0.3 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent, or 5.98 points, to 7,384.3 at 2218 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)