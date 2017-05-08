May 9 Australian shares are seen trading in a narrow range on Tuesday, with negative leads from weak commodities as concerns about demand in China weighed on prices. The local share price index futures rose 0.09 percent, or 5 points, a discount of 3.9 points to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday, after four straight losing sessions. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest, is slated to report third-quarter results later in the day. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.08 percent, or 5.79 points, to 7,420.67 in early trade. Utilities weighed on the index, with energy retailer Mercury NZ leading losses. (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)