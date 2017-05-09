May 10 Australian shares are expected to open relatively flat on Wednesday despite a new tax levied on Australian banks in the federal budget released late on Tuesday. Local share price futures rose 0.33 percent overnight, or 19 points, to 5,845 - a 0.1 percent premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark lost 0.5 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 1.37 points higher at 7,413.49 at 2209 GMT. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)