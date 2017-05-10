May 11 Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday as stronger commodity prices were set to underpin gains. Local share price futures were up 0.2 percent, or 12 points, at 5,883 points - a 7.6 percent premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.13 percent, or 9.05 points, at 7,433.25 at 2205 GMT For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)