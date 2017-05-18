May 19 Australian shares are expected to have a subdued start on Friday as political turmoil in the United States raised uncertainty over President Donald Trump's agenda and kept an index of global equity markets near a three-week low. Basic material stocks in the region may see some pressure due to lower metal prices. The local share price index futures was 0.05 percent, or 3 points, lower at 5,727, a 11.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed down 0.8 percent in its previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 11.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,383.45 at 2202 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)