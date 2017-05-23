May 24 Australian shares are seen starting higher on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, which ticked up on relief that U.S. President Donald Trump's budget plan was largely as expected. The local share price index futures rose 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,782, a 21.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had slipped 0.2 percent at the close of trade on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index crept up 0.006 percent, or 0.66 points, to 7,385.36 at 2206.GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)