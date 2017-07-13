FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ slightly up
July 13, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 10 hours ago

Australia shares set for quiet start; NZ slightly up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares were expected to cool
off at open on Friday as the rally after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's statements to gradually raise interest rates
started fading. 
    Wall Street edged marginally higher on Thursday ahead of
profit reports due Friday from several big U.S.
banks.                
    The local share price index futures          fell 0.2
percent to 5680, a 56.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index         close. 
    The benchmark rose 1.1 percent to close at 5,736.80 on
Thursday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.005
percent in early trade.

 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)

