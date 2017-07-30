Australia shares to open higher; NZ rises

July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly up on Monday as higher commodity and oil prices may lead to gains in material and energy stocks. The local share price index futures was up 0.4 percent, or 24 points, to 5,658, a 44.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1.4 percent in its previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.16 percent, or 12.24 points, to 7,651.75 at 2214 GMT. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)