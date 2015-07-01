* GRAPHIC: Australia share sales: link.reuters.com/cuv94w

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, July 1 As global economic concerns including the Greek debt crisis scare startups away from Australia's once-booming initial public offerings, listed stalwarts like banks have driven share sales to a six-year high in a rush to meet tighter rules on capital.

First-half share sales in Australia jumped about 15 percent from a year earlier to $18.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Even as IPOs slid nearly two-thirds from year-ago record levels, secondary sales by listed firms jumped 42 percent to $16.5 billion, the highest first-half total since 2009.

Deals by major banks, like National Australia Bank's $4.3 billion rights issue, come as they bolster cash ahead of expected stricter regulations on capital ratios, a trend likely to bring more sales in the months ahead. Share sales by energy firms, like a $3.7 billion Caltex Australia deal, have also fired up the market.

"Approximately half of the follow-on (secondary) offerings that we have seen this year is block trades," Simon Cox, head of equity capital markets at UBS Australia told Reuters. "There is an expectation that the Australian banks need more equity capital," he said.

The financials sector overtook energy and power sector to top share sales so far this year, according to the data. In the best first half for financials since 2007, Goldman Sachs led the ranking for Australia share-sale underwriting with 23.6 percent of the market, followed by Macquarie Group and UBS with 17.1 percent and 14.5 percent respectively. (Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)