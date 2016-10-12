SYDNEY Oct 13 Electricity has been restored to
mining and industrial areas in South Australia, including BHP
Billiton's Olympic Dam mine, South Australia's
electricity utility said, a fortnight after a storm blacked out
the entire state.
"ElectraNet's industrial customers now have full load levels
available to them," the state's electricity provider said in a
statement on Wednesday evening.
A BHP Billiton spokeswoman could not immediately say if
production at the copper mine had restarted.
Mining at Olympic Dam and at Oz Minerals' Prominent Hill
mine was halted when a storm destroyed power transmission lines
and blacked out South Australia on September 28.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Dominic Evans)