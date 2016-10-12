SYDNEY Oct 13 Electricity has been restored to mining and industrial areas in South Australia, including BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam mine, South Australia's electricity utility said, a fortnight after a storm blacked out the entire state.

"ElectraNet's industrial customers now have full load levels available to them," the state's electricity provider said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

A BHP Billiton spokeswoman could not immediately say if production at the copper mine had restarted.

Mining at Olympic Dam and at Oz Minerals' Prominent Hill mine was halted when a storm destroyed power transmission lines and blacked out South Australia on September 28. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Dominic Evans)