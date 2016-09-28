UPDATE 3-Oil slides as strong U.S. drilling activity weakens deal to cut output
* U.S. rig count rises to highest since Nov. 2015 - Baker Hughes
SYDNEY, Sept 28 Severe storms on Wednesday knocked out power to the state of South Australia, home to 1.7 million people, energy authorities said.
"No upstream supply from the transmission network. State currently w/out power," state energy provider SA Power Networks said in a statement.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a vigorous cold front was moving across the state with an intense low pressure system due on Thursday.
"We'll have gale-force winds and large seas (across the south of the country); also heavy rain and thunderstorms, which will lead to renewed river rises," it said on its website.
"Currently, though, we have gale-force wind warnings for the coastal waters extending from Perth all the way across to Adelaide." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* U.S. rig count rises to highest since Nov. 2015 - Baker Hughes
LONDON, Jan 30 Shares fell in Europe and Asia on Monday and the dollar dipped against the yen after immigration curbs introduced by Donald Trump added an extra layer of uncertainty to the economic impact of the new U.S. president's policies.
BERLIN, Jan 30 Russian gas exporter Gazprom aims to build on its record sales to Europe in 2016, helped by the expansion of its German subsidiary Wingas, a board member of the subsidiary told Reuters in an interview.