SYDNEY Oct 13 Australia's Oz Minerals Ltd
on Thursday said production was resuming at its
Prominent Hill copper mine, two weeks after a storm knocked out
power.
"Full production at OZ Minerals' Prominent Hill mine is
resuming following the restoration of grid power to the site,"
it said in a statement
The mine in South Australia state along with the
neighbouring Olympic Dam mine owned by BHP Billiton
, were crippled when severe lightening storms caused a
statewide blackout on Sept. 28.
BHP has yet to say when the 203,000-tonnes-per-year Olympic
Dam mine will resume production.
Power company ElectraNet has said industrial customers now
have full load levels available to them.
