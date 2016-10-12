SYDNEY Oct 13 Australia's Oz Minerals Ltd on Thursday said production was resuming at its Prominent Hill copper mine, two weeks after a storm knocked out power.

"Full production at OZ Minerals' Prominent Hill mine is resuming following the restoration of grid power to the site," it said in a statement

The mine in South Australia state along with the neighbouring Olympic Dam mine owned by BHP Billiton , were crippled when severe lightening storms caused a statewide blackout on Sept. 28.

BHP has yet to say when the 203,000-tonnes-per-year Olympic Dam mine will resume production.

Power company ElectraNet has said industrial customers now have full load levels available to them.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Bernard Orr)