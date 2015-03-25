By Matt Siegel
| ADELAIDE, Australia, March 25
ADELAIDE, Australia, March 25 Australia's
federal opposition said on Wednesday it wanted to invite Sweden
to join Germany, France and Japan in submitting tenders for a
multi-billion dollar contract to build a new submarine fleet, as
part of a proposal to end political gridlock on the project.
Labor Party Leader Bill Shorten presented a detailed,
bipartisan approach to the submarine project, worth A$50 billion
($38.8 billion) over the life of the vessels, countering the
government's sketchy proposal for a competitive tender. The
opposition plan includes providing funding to all four countries
to come up with general proposals before formal tenders are
whittled down to one or two.
"Under this process, Australia would invite the most
prominent, relevant submarine designers from Germany, France,
Japan and Sweden to participate," Shorten said at a conference
of Australian naval officials and politicians in Adelaide called
Australia's Future Submarine Summit.
While the government has not publicly detailed its tender
process, it had excluded Sweden, which worked with Australia to
build the six ageing Collins-class vessels that are being
replaced, citing its lack of recent experience.
The submarine project has become something of a political
football amid accusations Australian businesses will miss out on
the work and Prime Minister Tony Abbott's dwindling popularity.
Abbott had pledged ahead of his election in 2013 that up to
12 submarines would be built at state-owned shipbuilder ASC in
Adelaide.
He later backpedalled, with sources saying Japan was in the
box seat to sell off-the-shelf submarines to Australia after the
two countries agreed in June last year to cooperate on military
technology.
Abbott changed position again before an internal challenge
to his leadership in February, promising something closer to an
open tender to be completed by the year-end in an attempt to
shore up political support.
Defence Minister Kevin Andrews said at the Adelaide
gathering that France, Germany and Japan have emerged as
potential "international partners". Andrews added that a
"competitive evaluation" would take at least 10 months, after
which the Defence Department would advise the government on
preferred bidders.
Under Shorten's proposal, a 12-18 month process would begin
with Australia inviting Germany, France, Japan and Sweden to
make initial proposals, each receiving A$7 million from
Australia for their involvement.
Australia would then select one to two submarine builders to
provide full designs and fixed price contract bids. Those
parties would receive an additional A$8 million each to provide
the more detailed final tender bids.
One of Shorten's proposed non-negotiable conditions was that
the submarines be built and maintained in Australia.
Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems and France's
state-controlled naval contractor DCNS have both expressed
interest in the tender and said they would build in Australia.
Andrews stressed Australian involvement in the project,
saying "significant work" would be undertaken by domestic
companies during the build phase. Further opportunities for
support and maintenance, running to decades, would account for
two-thirds of the investment, he said.
The proposals sought from potential partners would include
options for design and build overseas, in Australia and using a
hybrid approach as well as rough costs and schedules, Andrews
said.
The two Japanese firms that until recently were considered
the frontrunners for the project, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, rebuffed an
invitation to attend the Adelaide conference.
(Writing by Jane Wardell; Editing by Dean Yates)