SYDNEY, April 26 Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will announce on Tuesday whether France, Germany or Japan is the successful bidder for an A$50 billion ($40 billion) contract to build the country's new fleet of submarines, according to sources.

Two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said the contract for the 12 new submarines, a centrepiece of Australia's future defence strategy, would be announced within hours. ($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham in SYDNEY and Nobuhiro Kubo in TOKYO; Editing by Lincoln Feast)