By Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo
| TOKYO, March 23
TOKYO, March 23 Two Japanese firms that until
recently were the frontrunners to win a multi-billion dollar
contract to build Australia's new submarines have rebuffed an
invitation to attend a gathering of top Australian naval
officials and politicians this week.
The no-show by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki
Heavy Industries at an event called Australia's Future Submarine
Summit, held amid intensifying competition for the deal, exposes
a potential weak link in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
more muscular security agenda: Japan Inc.
While Abe wants Japanese firms to vie for overseas orders
after he lifted a decades-old ban on arms exports last year,
such companies are showing little appetite for doing business in
foreign markets after being restricted to local sales for so
long, Japanese defence officials and experts said.
That isolation, imposed after Japan's defeat in World War
Two, has left the country's industrial heavyweights with few
contacts in foreign defence departments and made weapons a small
part of their operations. Experts say they also worry about
being called "merchants of death" at home, where Japan's wartime
role remains a sensitive issue, should they start selling
state-of-the-art weapons abroad.
"Winning deals overseas means having to develop contacts in
foreign governments or seek joint ventures, and that is a bit
much for them, so they are holding back," said a Japanese
Defence Ministry official who declined to be identified.
A source involved in organising the conference in Adelaide
said Mitsubishi Heavy and Kawasaki Heavy,
makers of the Soryu-class stealth submarines, had declined an
invitation.
Australian Defence Minister Kevin Andrews and senior naval
officials will attend the two-day event, which starts on
Wednesday. A decision on the submarine project, worth A$50
billion ($38.8 billion) over the life of the vessels, is
expected by the year-end.
"We don't plan to send anyone. The sub issue is in the hands
of Japan's Defence Ministry," said a spokeswoman for Kawasaki
Heavy. A Mitsubishi Heavy spokesman added: "We aren't sending
anybody." They declined to elaborate.
POLITICS
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott had pledged ahead of
his election in 2013 that up to 12 submarines would be built at
state-owned shipbuilder ASC in Adelaide, before back-pedalling
by signalling that cost and timely delivery were paramount.
After Australia and Japan agreed in June to cooperate on
military technology, sources said Canberra began leaning towards
buying an off-the-shelf version of the 4,000-tonne Soryu-class
submarine to replace six ageing Collins-class vessels.
Abbott's government ruled out an open tender in December,
appearing to put Japan in the box seat.
But Abbott then came under growing pressure from labour
unions and the main opposition party, which both demanded a
local build to boost Australia's languishing manufacturing
industry.
Just before an internal challenge to his leadership in
February, which he survived, Abbott promised something closer to
an open tender in an attempt to shore up political support.
The reluctance of Mitsubishi and Kawasaki to chase
Australia's biggest defence deal - they have let the Japanese
government play the lead role in talks with Canberra up to now,
according to Japanese Defence Ministry officials - is in
contrast to Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems.
ThyssenKrupp, along with France's state-controlled naval
contractor DCNS, have both expressed interest in the tender and
said they would build in Australia.
Delegations from ThyssenKrupp have visited Canberra in
recent months.
A ThyssenKrupp spokesman said the company would be
represented at the conference. The event's leading corporate
sponsor is Siemens AG, which makes electrical engines
and fuel cells for ThyssenKrupp's submarines.
Abbott has also thrown open the tender, which he has called
a "competitive evaluation process", to ASC.
"The sense I'm getting from Australia is that the
competitive evaluation is weighted in Japan's favour, but it
requires a proactive industrial approach," said a defence
industry source who will attend the Adelaide meeting. "It's
Japan's to lose unless they wake up to the opportunity."
MISGIVINGS
Dismantled by the United States after World War Two, Japan's
defence industry re-emerged as a patchwork of manufacturers. At
Mitsubishi Heavy, the biggest, defence accounts for just a tenth
of revenue.
Corporate misgivings were on show at a Defence Ministry
seminar in Tokyo in July to explain the end of the arms export
ban three months earlier.
"Defence managers don't have much influence. Risky projects
aren't going to make it past the board," one participant told
Reuters at the event.
"No company has defence sales of more than 10 percent of
overall revenue, there is a lot of resistance to doing anything
new," said another.
Such reluctance has already stalled one potential
breakthrough export deal.
Mitsubishi Heavy at the start of 2014 entered a tentative
agreement with Britain's BAE Systems PLC, which is
helping build Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth
fighter, to supply rear fuselage components.
Unwilling to risk losing money on a tightly priced deal
Mitsubishi withdrew, sources familiar with the talks told
Reuters at the time.
"We need to get one or two successful deals done," said the
Japanese Defence Ministry official.
