STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Swedish defence firm Saab
has submitted a bid to build new submarines for the
Australian defence ministry, Swedish media reported.
Australia is currently mulling options to update its
submarine fleet. The country was leaning towards buying as many
as 12 off-the-shelf stealth submarines from Japan in a deal that
would net it a major portion of Australia's overall A$40 billion
($34.3 billion) submarine programme.
But strong interest from European manufacturers willing to
build submarines in Australia, a scenario that would bolster the
country's anaemic manufacturing sector and mollify the
government's blue collar critics, is making a fully overseas
purchase a hard sell.
Now Sweden's Saab, which offers both to export finished
submarines or to build them with partners in Australia, has
officially entered the race.
"Last week we submitted a written, firm offer to join their
submarine tender," Gunilla Fransson, head of Business Area
Security and Defence Solutions, told Swedish business daily
Dagens Industri.
"The Australian customer has said they want this for 20
billion Australian dollars. We have said that we can meet their
target," Fransson said.
