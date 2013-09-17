SYDNEY, Sept 17 Australia has lowered its forecast for sugar production in the 2013/14 marketing season to 4.25 million tonnes, as flood damage and crop disease curbed yields, Australia's commodities forecaster said on Tuesday.

Sugar output in the 2013/14 season will total 4.25 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said, down from its June prediction of 4.54 million tonnes.

ABARES held its forecast for beef exports in the 2013/14 unchanged at a record 1.07 million tonnes.

