* Sundance CEO says expects Hanlong to struggle with bid
deadline
* Sundance shares on trading halt 53 pct below offer price
* Sundance seeks share suspension until April 8
* Sundance CEO says still in talks with other potential
partners
HONG KONG, March 20 Australia's Sundance
Resources Ltd said it is not confident suitor Hanlong
Mining will meet a deadline to prove financing for its $1.4
billion takeover bid after the apparent detention of the Chinese
company's chairman.
Sundance has threatened to walk away from the long-delayed
deal if Hanlong misses any further milestones and is in talks
with other potential partners to develop its roughly $5 billion
Mbalam iron ore project on the border of Cameroon and the
Republic of Congo.
China's official Shanghai Securities News on Wednesday
reported Hanlong chairman Liu Han and some family members had
been detained by authorities but gave no details for the reason.
"We understand he's been detained," Sundance Chief Executive
Giulio Casello told Reuters by telephone.
"I don't know what it is for. We don't think his detention
has anything to do with Hanlong as a company."
Liu and his ex-wife, who is also his current business
partner, were detained after visiting Beijing on a business trip
during China's National People's Congress, the Shanghai
Securities News reported.
"Currently there are no police, nor anyone who has
officially informed us of anything. Even we are not clear about
all these things," a Hanlong media officer said.
Casello said he was not confident Hanlong would be able to
meet the March 26 deadline for providing a credit-approved term
sheet backing its offer. Hanlong had been talking to Chinese
steel mills about partnering in the project.
"We think they're going to struggle with the timing based on
what our understanding is," Casello said.
The board would make a decision on what their next step
would be, based on Hanlong's reason if it failed to meet the
deadline, he added.
Casello said the company remained in confidential talks
about alternatives to develop Mbalam if the Hanlong deal falls
through, declining to identify potential partners.
The Australian Financial Review on Tuesday reported that a
backup plan for Sundance could involve commodities trading giant
Glencore International. Glencore has not commented on
the report.
Sundance shares were halted on Tuesday at the request of the
company. They last traded at less than half the offer at A$0.21,
having fallen 30 percent so far this month.
In a statement on Wednesday to the Australian Stock Exchange
requesting a suspension of its shares until April 8, Sundance
said Hanlong had not sought to lower the price it was offering
for the company.
Hanlong launched its offer for Sundance in October 2011 but
last year cut its offer price by more than a fifth to A$0.45 per
share after Chinese regulators raised concerns about the cost
following a slide in iron ore prices. China had wanted to
develop its own iron ore mines to help break the grip of mega
miners Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Xu Wan in
BEIJING; Editing by Ken Wills)