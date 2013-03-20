HONG KONG, March 20 Australia's Sundance
Resources Ltd said it is not confident suitor Hanlong
Mining will meet a deadline to submit a credit-approved term
sheet for its $1.4 billion takeover bid after the detention of
the Chinese company's chairman.
China's official Shanghai Securities News on Wednesday
reported Hanlong chairman Liu Han and some family members had
been detained by authorities but gave no details for the reason.
"We understand he's been detained," Sundance Chief Executive
Giulio Casello told Reuters by telephone.
"I don't know what it is for. We don't think his detention
has anything to do with Hanlong as a company."
Casello said he was not confident Hanlong would be able to
meet the March 26 deadline for its long-delayed takeover bid.
"We think they're going to struggle with the timing based on
what our understanding is."
Hanlong launched its offer for Sundance in October 2011 but
last year cut its offer price by more than a fifth to A$0.45 per
share after Chinese regulators raised concerns about the cost
following a slide in iron ore prices.
Sundance shares were halted on Tuesday. They last traded at
less than half the offer at A$0.21, having fallen 6.7 percent on
Tuesday and more than 7 percent the previous session.
