* Weak commodity prices, high A$, lower profits hit revenue
* Political backflip hits PM Gillard ahead of 2013 election
* S&P says AAA rating unaffected, markets unfazed
CANBERRA, Dec 20 Australia's government
abandoned a long-held pledge to return its budget to surplus,
blaming a painfully high local currency, lower export earnings
and lower company profits for blowing a massive hole in tax
takings.
Treasurer Wayne Swan said cutting spending further to
achieve its pledge of a small surplus in the fiscal year to end
June 2013 would threaten economic growth and be
"self-defeating".
"Dramatically lower tax revenue now makes it unlikely that
there will be a surplus in 2012-13," Swan told reporters in
Canberra on Thursday, adding that revenue in the July-October
period was A$3.9 billion ($4.1 billion) lower than had been
forecast.
"At this stage I don't think it would be responsible to cut
harder or further in 2012-13 to fill the hole in the tax system,
if that puts jobs or growth at risk," he said.
Swan's comments will be a major blow to the Labor minority
government, well behind in opinion polls and due to face
elections in the second half of 2013. It has long promised to
deliver a surplus in the year ending June 30, 2013.
Labor was first elected in late 2007 with a promises to
deliver budget surpluses, but Swan pushed the budget into
deficit to fund massive stimulus spending to help the economy
avoid recession following the 2008 global financial crisis.
But with signs that Australia's mining boom has peaked,
falling prices for iron ore and coal, and with a new tax on iron
ore and coal mine profits generating less revenue than forecast
in the first quarter, the surplus budget has been increasingly
difficult to deliver.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the shift from a small
surplus to a small deficit would not hurt Australia's AAA credit
rating and financial markets were unaffected by Thursday's
decision.
GRIM REALITY
"The government has bowed to grim reality and done the
inevitable," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia chief economist
Michael Blythe.
"Fiscal policy is still being tightened. It just wasn't
sensible to go even further with many parts of the economy
subdued," he said.
Blythe added that the outlook for the budget was still
favourable by international standards, with his models currently
showing a likely deficit of only around A$1.6 billion for
2012/13.
"There are plenty of rich countries with much worse budget
outlooks," he said, adding this was one reason Australia's
triple-A credit rating should not be threatened by the change.
Swan said the economy remained strong but was facing a set
of unusual circumstances driven by global developments that had
slowed economic growth, lowered commodity prices and kept the
Australian dollar stubbornly high.
Usually when prices fall for key Australian commodities such
as iron ore and coal, the local currency does as well and
provides an offsetting stimulus to the economy.
DEFYING HEADWINDS
This time, the Australian dollar has defied all the
headwinds and held firm above parity against its U.S.
counterpart. On Thursday, it was at $1.0470, actually
higher than where it started 2012, at $1.0220.
Australia was one of the few developed nations to have
forecast a budget surplus for the current year. The government
had in October revised down the expected surplus to A$1.1
billion, from May's budget forecast of A$1.5 billion.
Investors, however, have suspected for some time that a
surplus would not be achievable for 2012/13 and there was no
sign of selling pressure on government bonds on Swan's
statement. Yields on 10-year government bonds were a shade lower
on the day at 3.36 percent.
JPMorgan economist Tom Kennedy said the move would ease
pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which has cut
its cash rate by 175 basis points over the past year or so,
taking it to a record-matching low of 3.0 percent.
Markets are still pricing in a 60 percent chance of a
follow-up cut in February, when the RBA next meets.
"At this stage, it takes a little bit of the pressure off
the RBA. The fiscal drag from tighter government spending is
going to be less and for that reason, the RBA potentially has
less work to do," Kennedy said.
Opposition leader Tony Abbott said Prime Minister Julia
Gillard had now abandoned a pre-2010 election promise that the
government would deliver a surplus budget.
"What this demonstrates is you just can't trust this
government to manage the economy," Abbott told reporters in
Sydney.
Monash university political analyst Nick Economou said the
government had no choice but to abandon the surplus pledge, as
it could not afford to go into an election year needing to cut
more spending programmes.
"The government has no choice. It can't make vicious cuts to
programmes in an election year. It just can't be done," Economou
told Reuters, adding the government could now have some freedom
to spend more on pre-election sweeteners.
Swan, however, stressed that the government was still
running a tight fiscal policy, telling reporters he would not be
loosening the purse strings.
