SYDNEY Aug 22 A high Australian dollar was
putting a lot of pressure on trade-exposed industries, Treasurer
Wayne Swan said on Monday, after the country's largest
steelmaker shut half its steel-making capacity, ceased exports
and slashed 1,000 jobs.
BlueScope Steel , said a soaring Australian dollar
had inflicted an increasing toll on manufacturers, hitting
earnings at a time when raw-material costs are also surging, in
a trend already familiar to other nations with strong currencies
such as Japan.
The Australian dollar has surged 70 percent since touching a
low of around 60 U.S. cents during the global financial crisis
in late 2008 to push past the greenback. It now fetches $1.04,
having climbed as high as $1.10 last month, a 29-year peak.
