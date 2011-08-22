SYDNEY Aug 22 A high Australian dollar was putting a lot of pressure on trade-exposed industries, Treasurer Wayne Swan said on Monday, after the country's largest steelmaker shut half its steel-making capacity, ceased exports and slashed 1,000 jobs.

BlueScope Steel , said a soaring Australian dollar had inflicted an increasing toll on manufacturers, hitting earnings at a time when raw-material costs are also surging, in a trend already familiar to other nations with strong currencies such as Japan.

The Australian dollar has surged 70 percent since touching a low of around 60 U.S. cents during the global financial crisis in late 2008 to push past the greenback. It now fetches $1.04, having climbed as high as $1.10 last month, a 29-year peak.