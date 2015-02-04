SYDNEY Feb 5 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest betting company, said on Thursday it will return A$230 million ($178 million) to shareholders after a one-off tax benefit pushed up first half profit by 64 percent.

The company announced a special dividend of A$0.30 per share, on top of an interim dividend of A$0.10, as it booked a net profit of A$122.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31.

Excluding a one-off windfall of A$31.5 million for a resolved tax dispute, underlying half-year profit rose 22 percent to A$90.9 million as a popular horse racing carnival and the soccer World Cup lured more gamblers, just beating analyst estimates of A$87 million.

The company meanwhile said that while it will pay the special dividend out of retained earnings, it would launch a renounceable rights offer to raise about A$236 million to keep its balance sheet position.

($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)