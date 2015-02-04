UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 5 Tabcorp Holdings Ltd, Australia's largest betting company, said on Thursday it will return A$230 million ($178 million) to shareholders after a one-off tax benefit pushed up first half profit by 64 percent.
The company announced a special dividend of A$0.30 per share, on top of an interim dividend of A$0.10, as it booked a net profit of A$122.4 million for the six months to Dec. 31.
Excluding a one-off windfall of A$31.5 million for a resolved tax dispute, underlying half-year profit rose 22 percent to A$90.9 million as a popular horse racing carnival and the soccer World Cup lured more gamblers, just beating analyst estimates of A$87 million.
The company meanwhile said that while it will pay the special dividend out of retained earnings, it would launch a renounceable rights offer to raise about A$236 million to keep its balance sheet position.
($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.