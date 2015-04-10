MELBOURNE, April 10 BHP Billiton came under fire from Australian Senators on Friday for not revealing how much profit it made or tax it paid at its Singapore marketing hub, amid a wider inquiry into profit-shifting by multinationals to avoid tax.

Australia's biggest miners, BHP and Rio Tinto , defended their use of marketing hubs in Singapore, saying proximity to their Asian customers and access to a skilled marketing workforce helped them get the best price for the commodities they produce globally.

"The point is that the work that's undertaken in Singapore could not be sensibly taken elsewhere," Rio Tinto Australia managing director Phil Edmands told the Senate panel. "Singapore is seen as a neutral location between buyer and seller."

BHP declined to reveal how much profit it made at its Singapore hub and declined to say whether the Australian Taxation office had issued a tax bill, otherwise known as a "position paper", for tax owed on the Singapore hub.

"It's an ongoing process. We don't want to give a running commentary," said BHP's head of group tax, Jane Michie, adding that the company was in talks with the tax office over transfer pricing applied to the Singapore hub.

"We firmly believe in the position we've adopted," she said, defending why BHP has not disclosed to shareholders the bill that the tax office has issued and added that BHP pays tax in Australia on its Singapore profit through tax on foreign controlled companies.

BHP said in its 2014 annual report that it had $1.65 billion in contingent liabilities globally for actual or potential litigation, including tax-related amounts.

Rio has not been issued a tax bill, Edmands said.

"The audit is ongoing, so we're not currently in dispute with the tax office," he said. "We have not received a position paper."

Rio told the panel it made a profit of $719 million at its Singapore operations from marketing of commodities it produced globally and trading of third party commodities, and paid a 5 percent tax on that in Singapore.

BHP said it did not break out its accounts that way and said that level of information was commercial-in-confidence, which did not impress the senators.

"If it's commercially sensitive for you but not for your competitor, who's sitting right next to you, doesn't it make a mockery of your arguments?" Senator Nick Xenophon asked BHP's head of corporate affairs, Tony Cudmore. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)