MELBOURNE, April 10 BHP Billiton
came under fire from Australian Senators on Friday for not
revealing how much profit it made or tax it paid at its
Singapore marketing hub, amid a wider inquiry into
profit-shifting by multinationals to avoid tax.
Australia's biggest miners, BHP and Rio Tinto
, defended their use of marketing hubs in
Singapore, saying proximity to their Asian customers and access
to a skilled marketing workforce helped them get the best price
for the commodities they produce globally.
"The point is that the work that's undertaken in Singapore
could not be sensibly taken elsewhere," Rio Tinto Australia
managing director Phil Edmands told the Senate panel. "Singapore
is seen as a neutral location between buyer and seller."
BHP declined to reveal how much profit it made at its
Singapore hub and declined to say whether the Australian
Taxation office had issued a tax bill, otherwise known as a
"position paper", for tax owed on the Singapore hub.
"It's an ongoing process. We don't want to give a running
commentary," said BHP's head of group tax, Jane Michie, adding
that the company was in talks with the tax office over transfer
pricing applied to the Singapore hub.
"We firmly believe in the position we've adopted," she said,
defending why BHP has not disclosed to shareholders the bill
that the tax office has issued and added that BHP pays tax in
Australia on its Singapore profit through tax on foreign
controlled companies.
BHP said in its 2014 annual report that it had $1.65 billion
in contingent liabilities globally for actual or potential
litigation, including tax-related amounts.
Rio has not been issued a tax bill, Edmands said.
"The audit is ongoing, so we're not currently in dispute
with the tax office," he said. "We have not received a position
paper."
Rio told the panel it made a profit of $719 million at its
Singapore operations from marketing of commodities it produced
globally and trading of third party commodities, and paid a 5
percent tax on that in Singapore.
BHP said it did not break out its accounts that way and said
that level of information was commercial-in-confidence, which
did not impress the senators.
"If it's commercially sensitive for you but not for your
competitor, who's sitting right next to you, doesn't it make a
mockery of your arguments?" Senator Nick Xenophon asked BHP's
head of corporate affairs, Tony Cudmore.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Robert Birsel)