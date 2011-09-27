SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australia's minority Labor government is coming under pressure from independent and Greens lawmakers to expand its mining tax to include gold and axe plans to compensate miners for state royalty increases, the Sydney Morning Herald said.

The lawmakers, whose support is vital for Prime Minister Julia Gillard to maintain her single-seat majority, are growing increasingly critical of the tax as last year's decision to water down the proposal robbed the budget of billion of dollars of potential revenue at a time of growing global stress.

Greens leader Bob Brown has argued gold, Australia's third bigger export earner after iron ore and coal, should be included in the tax, which would bring in A$1.8 billion ($1.8 billion) in revenue over ten years, the paper said on Wednesday.

Independents Rob Oakeshott and Andrew Wilkie are both critical of the tax and have said they plan to work with the government to improve it, the paper added.

The contentious 30 percent mining tax aimed at big iron ore and coal firms, is forecast to reap A$7.7 billion ($8.2 billion) in its first two year from July 1, 2012, helping the budget return to surplus by fiscal 2012/13.

But Treasurer Wayne Swan recently said the global market volatility and slowdown will make reaching such a surplus more difficult.

The Greens, who control the balance of power in the upper house Senate, earlier said they would try to harden the tax to reap more from miners, but would not threaten passage of the legislation by insisting on changes. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Gyles Beckford)