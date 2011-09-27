SYDNEY, Sept 28 Australia's minority Labor
government is coming under pressure from independent and Greens
lawmakers to expand its mining tax to include gold and axe plans
to compensate miners for state royalty increases, the Sydney
Morning Herald said.
The lawmakers, whose support is vital for Prime Minister
Julia Gillard to maintain her single-seat majority, are growing
increasingly critical of the tax as last year's decision to
water down the proposal robbed the budget of billion of dollars
of potential revenue at a time of growing global stress.
Greens leader Bob Brown has argued gold, Australia's third
bigger export earner after iron ore and coal, should be included
in the tax, which would bring in A$1.8 billion ($1.8 billion) in
revenue over ten years, the paper said on Wednesday.
Independents Rob Oakeshott and Andrew Wilkie are both
critical of the tax and have said they plan to work with the
government to improve it, the paper added.
The contentious 30 percent mining tax aimed at big iron ore
and coal firms, is forecast to reap A$7.7 billion ($8.2 billion)
in its first two year from July 1, 2012, helping the budget
return to surplus by fiscal 2012/13.
But Treasurer Wayne Swan recently said the global market
volatility and slowdown will make reaching such a surplus more
difficult.
The Greens, who control the balance of power in the upper
house Senate, earlier said they would try to harden the tax to
reap more from miners, but would not threaten passage of the
legislation by insisting on changes.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Gyles Beckford)