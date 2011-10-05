* Swan says any tax breaks depend on economy

CANBERRA, Oct 5 Australia's struggling minority government flagged a series of new corporate and personal tax cuts on Wednesday as it struggles to rebuild voter support, with opinion polls predicting it would be thrown from office if an election was held now.

Treasurer Wayne Swan refused to set a timetable for any tax giveaways, but said they would be considered over the next six months and introduced only if Australia's economy could afford them.

Swan said the government would in particular examine possible new tax breaks for the manufacturing and tourism sectors, which are suffering due to the global downturn and a high Australian dollar, and commit to lift the tax-free income threshold, giving an extra tax break for low income earners.

"It would better reward work, and would mean more Australians would be in work," Swan said at the conclusion of a two-day tax forum in Canberra. "Of course, that timetable can only be met when we think it is affordable to do it."

The government's ability to give tax cuts could be restricted by global instability and slowing global growth, which have hurt Australia's hopes of delivering a promised small budget surplus by July 2013.

National elections are not due until 2013, but Prime Minister Julia Gillard's tenuous grip on power depends on a handful of Green and independent lawmakers.

Conservative opposition leader Tony Abbott has built a strong poll lead with his strident attacks on government plans for a carbon tax, and a new 30 percent tax on coal and iron ore mines, which are both due to start on July 1, 2012.

Swan and Gillard called this week's tax forum in part to help the government set a new long-term agenda, once parliament endorses laws for the carbon price later this year and the mining tax, likely to be passed in early 2012.

The tax forum brought together key business and social welfare groups, alongside unions, academics and tax professionals, to discuss options for reform.

Business groups argued for the government to lower the corporate tax rate, currently set at 30 percent but due to fall to 29 percent by mid 2013, to help support business and jobs during the global downturn, but unions and welfare bodies opposed further corporate tax cuts.

The treasurers of Australia's six states used the forum to argue for a larger slice of income tax revenue, and to suggest changes to the national 10 percent goods and services tax (GST), which directly funds state services, but Swan was quick to reject that proposals.

Swan said a tax-reform working group would now examine options for company tax, and the tax treatment of losses by companies hit by the global downturn.

An initial report on company taxation will be drafted by November, with final options, including how any tax cuts would be funded, to be handed to the government by March next year.

