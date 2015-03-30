SYDNEY, March 30 Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey
hinted on Monday at changes that could force digital companies
like Apple Inc, Google Inc, Alibaba Group
Holding and Uber to pay more tax on transactions that
take place in Australia.
"I want to find a way for them to pay the GST," Hockey told
reporters, referring to the goods and sales tax, after releasing
a discussion paper on the country's "unsustainable" tax system.
"We're not collecting the revenue that we should be
collecting and that we want to collect, that is fair," Hockey
said.
The long-awaited 200-page "Re:Think" report does not outline
any definitive changes but political and market analysts believe
its focus on a few key areas heralds forthcoming changes.
Up for discussion are a cut to Australia's corporate tax
rate, a broadening of the goods and services that are included
in the GST and a new levy on bank deposits.
"New technology, changing consumer behaviour and increasing
global trade are threatening the medium and long-term viability
of our taxation system," Hockey told reporters in Canberra. "For
too long, our taxation system has been reactive not proactive."
Australia led a push by the Group of 20 as its chair last
year to develop stricter rules on cross border taxation to close
loopholes that have allowed companies like Google, Amazon.com
Inc and Starbucks Corp to avoid paying taxes.
The Australian government collects up to 70 percent of its
revenue from company tax and personal income tax, a level that
Hockey said is unsustainable.
It needs the support of the state governments to make any
changes to the GST, which at 10 percent is one of the lowest in
the developed world.
At the other end of the spectrum, Hockey suggested that
Australia's company tax was too high and is being eroded by
online-based companies.
Australia's 30 percent company tax rate is higher than many
of its competitors' and a third of all company tax is paid by
just 12 companies.
Hockey stressed that the existing bank deposit levy of 0.5
percent on deposits up to A$250,000 was introduced by the
previous labour government and suggestd it was not enough.
"There's many things I don't like that I have to implement
at the moment, that have been a legacy from six years of bad
Labor government," Hockey said.
Submissions and suggestions on the paper are due by Jan. 1.
