(This story was first published in the Thomson Reuters Australia Weekly Tax Bulletin, which covers all tax and related developments in Australia. To keep on top of what's new in tax in Australia, click on www.thomsonreuters.com.au/catalogue/productdetails.asp?id=1429)

By Terry Hayes, Senior Tax Writer

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Thomson Reuters) - Australia's Full Federal Court has thrown out an attempt by the Commissioner of Taxation to delay the hearing of appeals by BHP Billiton Petroleum (Bass Strait) Pty Ltd and Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd (Esso) concerning their liability to Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) from their Bass Strait operations.

The Commissioner had sought to have the appeals hearing postponed until after amendments to the legislation were passed by Parliament. Those amendments had recently been introduced in the House of Representatives but have not yet been debated and passed, although they are scheduled to be debated in the House on Wednesday, November 2, 2011.

The main appeals are from an April 13, 2011 decision of the Federal Court. In part, they relate to appeals by Esso and BHP Billiton Petroleum (Bass Strait) Pty Ltd in relation to their liability, as joint-venturers, to PRRT from their series of offshore petroleum facilities located in Bass Strait and their Gippsland onshore processing and storage operations. The Commissioner has also appealed.

In essence, that April 13 decision mainly found against the companies and held that that amounts assessed by the Tax Commissioner as "assessable petroleum receipts" should not be excised from the "assessable petroleum receipts" returned by the companies in the relevant income years on the basis of being "excluded commodities".

The appeals are concerned with the operation of the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax Assessment Act 1987 on two particular categories of hydrocarbon streams produced by the Gippsland basin petroleum production and processing operation which is jointly owned by the two companies. One substantial point in the appeals concerns the proper construction of the definition of "marketable petroleum commodity" contained in the legislation.

After the April 13 decision, the Australian Government announced that it would seek to amend the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax Assessment Act "to provide greater certainty around how the taxing point is calculated" for the purposes of the PRRT, with effect from July 1, 1990. That is, the amendments were in response to that decision.

In the April 13 decision, the companies suggested that what constitutes a marketable petroleum commodity could be ascertained solely through reference to the relevant chemical compositions of particular marketable petroleum commodities, as specified in s 2 of the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax Assessment Act, without having regard to the rest of the Act. The Federal Court rejected the companies' narrow interpretation and the Tax Commissioner won the case.

The proposed amendments seek to address any remaining uncertainly regarding the location of the taxing point by explicitly inserting specific requirements as to what constitutes a marketable petroleum commodity.

In their decision of October 28, 2011, Justices Edmonds and Perram of the Full Federal Court disagreed with the Commissioner that the appeals should be adjourned because the successful passage of the amending legislation would make them effectively redundant.

The Court said there was an ambiguity in the definition under consideration and also noted that there was a significant amount of revenue involved in the litigation - something over AUD 20 million.

The Commissioner contended that the likely passage of the amendments would render the appeals "a pointless and wasteful exercise". The Court disagreed. It considered there were "problems with the Commissioner's contention", including that it was "by no means obvious" that the Bill was guaranteed passage through both Houses of Parliament. The Court observed that the Bill was a retrospective taxing law operating over a 21-year period (from 1 July 1990).

The Court said: "It is to be expected that there will be some resistance to its introduction particularly where those affected by it are significant corporations such as BHP and Esso. Given that the Government does not command a majority in either House it is impossible to say that the passage of the Bill is inevitable".

The appeals are set down for hearing in the Full Federal Court over five days commencing on November 7, 2011.