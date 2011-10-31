(This story was first published in the Thomson Reuters
SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Thomson Reuters) - Australia's Full Federal
Court has thrown out an attempt by the Commissioner of Taxation
to delay the hearing of appeals by BHP Billiton Petroleum (Bass
Strait) Pty Ltd and Esso Australia Resources Pty Ltd (Esso)
concerning their liability to Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT)
from their Bass Strait operations.
The Commissioner had sought to have the appeals hearing
postponed until after amendments to the legislation were passed
by Parliament. Those amendments had recently been introduced in
the House of Representatives but have not yet been debated and
passed, although they are scheduled to be debated in the House
on Wednesday, November 2, 2011.
The main appeals are from an April 13, 2011 decision of the
Federal Court. In part, they relate to appeals by Esso and BHP
Billiton Petroleum (Bass Strait) Pty Ltd in relation to their
liability, as joint-venturers, to PRRT from their series of
offshore petroleum facilities located in Bass Strait and their
Gippsland onshore processing and storage operations. The
Commissioner has also appealed.
In essence, that April 13 decision mainly found against the
companies and held that that amounts assessed by the Tax
Commissioner as "assessable petroleum receipts" should not be
excised from the "assessable petroleum receipts" returned by the
companies in the relevant income years on the basis of being
"excluded commodities".
The appeals are concerned with the operation of the
Petroleum Resource Rent Tax Assessment Act 1987 on two
particular categories of hydrocarbon streams produced by the
Gippsland basin petroleum production and processing operation
which is jointly owned by the two companies. One substantial
point in the appeals concerns the proper construction of the
definition of "marketable petroleum commodity" contained in the
legislation.
After the April 13 decision, the Australian Government
announced that it would seek to amend the Petroleum Resource
Rent Tax Assessment Act "to provide greater certainty around how
the taxing point is calculated" for the purposes of the PRRT,
with effect from July 1, 1990. That is, the amendments were in
response to that decision.
In the April 13 decision, the companies suggested that what
constitutes a marketable petroleum commodity could be
ascertained solely through reference to the relevant chemical
compositions of particular marketable petroleum commodities, as
specified in s 2 of the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax Assessment
Act, without having regard to the rest of the Act. The Federal
Court rejected the companies' narrow interpretation and the Tax
Commissioner won the case.
The proposed amendments seek to address any remaining
uncertainly regarding the location of the taxing point by
explicitly inserting specific requirements as to what
constitutes a marketable petroleum commodity.
In their decision of October 28, 2011, Justices Edmonds and
Perram of the Full Federal Court disagreed with the Commissioner
that the appeals should be adjourned because the successful
passage of the amending legislation would make them effectively
redundant.
The Court said there was an ambiguity in the definition
under consideration and also noted that there was a significant
amount of revenue involved in the litigation - something over
AUD 20 million.
The Commissioner contended that the likely passage of the
amendments would render the appeals "a pointless and wasteful
exercise". The Court disagreed. It considered there were
"problems with the Commissioner's contention", including that it
was "by no means obvious" that the Bill was guaranteed passage
through both Houses of Parliament. The Court observed that the
Bill was a retrospective taxing law operating over a 21-year
period (from 1 July 1990).
The Court said: "It is to be expected that there will be
some resistance to its introduction particularly where those
affected by it are significant corporations such as BHP and
Esso. Given that the Government does not command a majority in
either House it is impossible to say that the passage of the
Bill is inevitable".
The appeals are set down for hearing in the Full Federal
Court over five days commencing on November 7, 2011.